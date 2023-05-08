Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell -28.33% so far this year. What now?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.82 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Lilium Jet enters powered test campaign at Europe’s largest wind tunnel facility.

This latest campaign follows Lilium’s previous successful wind tunnel testing of aircraft sections in 2021 and 2022 and represents a major milestone in the development of the type-conforming aircraft. Having started in early May, the testing will enable Lilium to obtain a comprehensive aerodynamic dataset to validate its flight physics and performance predictions. The dataset will cover the complete aircraft flight envelope from hover to cruise.

Lilium N.V. stock has also gained 94.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LILM stock has declined by -40.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.36% and lost -28.33% year-on date.

The market cap for LILM stock reached $249.70 million, with 397.79 million shares outstanding and 96.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 11051499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

LILM stock trade performance evaluation

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.52. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 40.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6851, while it was recorded at 0.5772 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5241 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 12.30% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 16,308,631, which is approximately -13.384% of the company’s market cap and around 63.55% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 16,130,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.18 million in LILM stocks shares; and B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., currently with $13.18 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 36,512,613 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,926,555 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 28,248,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,687,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,050,422 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 397,311 shares during the same period.