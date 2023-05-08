KeyCorp [KEY] Stock trading around $9.83 per share: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $9.83 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.465, while the highest price level was $9.98. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM that KEY FAMILY WEALTH RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN ‘WEALTH COUNSELLING’ AT THE 2023 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS.

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of KeyBank, was named “Best Family Wealth Counselling” for its enhanced consultative services at the 2023 Family Wealth Report (FWR) awards. The annual FWR awards recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Key Family Wealth was selected for Best Family Wealth Counselling category from a shortlist of outstanding multi-family office providers. The firm was awarded for its enhanced legacy planning and education services units, which have helped families navigate the complex issues around generational transition, governance, and succession. This distinction recognizes Key Family Wealth’s deep industry expertise and its ability to deliver impactful solutions to the largest and most complex families across the country.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.57 percent and weekly performance of -12.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.64M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 32427284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $15.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KEY stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.42.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.23 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -2.10%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,477 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $799.85 million in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $503.06 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 50,626,675 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 62,012,531 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 647,992,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 760,631,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,265,995 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 22,183,536 shares during the same period.