JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 2.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $136.74 at the close of the session, up 1.95%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM that JPMorgan Chase Investor Day 2023.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). Presentations by members of executive management are expected to conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The general public can access the event by dialing the following numbers: (888) 469-1550 in the U.S. and Canada; +1 (517) 308-9074 for international participants; use passcode 7948268#. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the event. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event, at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern), to www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 1.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $137.88 and lowest of $135.912 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.34, which means current price is +11.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.57M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 11256044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $160.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $148 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 541.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.21.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.32, while it was recorded at 137.39 for the last single week of trading, and 128.00 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $283,708 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.65 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.74 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,830 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 122,248,228 shares. Additionally, 1,575 investors decreased positions by around 77,255,224 shares, while 343 investors held positions by with 1,875,297,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,074,801,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,019,965 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 13,794,500 shares during the same period.