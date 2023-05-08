JP Morgan lifts Amcor plc [AMCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 2.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.42. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Amcor reports third quarter result and updates fiscal 2023 outlook.

March 2023 quarter: GAAP EPS of 11.9 cps; Adjusted EPS of 17.5 cps.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10166137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amcor plc stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $15.17 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 10166137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.70, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 1.34%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,643 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 119,787,576, which is approximately 2.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 106,053,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $586.41 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 52,912,882 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 25,717,294 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 654,882,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,512,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,354,172 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,364,300 shares during the same period.