Jefferies lifts New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.89%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 DILUTED EPS OF $2.87 ON A GAAP BASIS AND $0.23 AS ADJUSTED.

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS ROSE 14% TO $159 MILLION ON A LINKED-QUARTER BASIS.

SIGNATURE BANK TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATES TRANSITION TO COMMERCIAL BANK TRANSFORMING OUR FUNDING PROFILE AS NON-INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS SURGE TO 27% OF TOTAL DEPOSITS.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 4.79%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.86 billion, with 722.15 million shares outstanding and 713.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.85M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 18386151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,154 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,671,888, which is approximately -11.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,787,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.82 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $359.65 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -7.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 51,581,220 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 119,292,940 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 242,052,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,926,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,768,690 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 45,990,558 shares during the same period.