ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Revenue clocked in at $120.60 million, up 165.52% YTD: What’s Next?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] closed the trading session at $13.17 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.84, while the highest price level was $14.00. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 26,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about May 9, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ImmunoGen also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,900,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses) will be $325 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 165.52 percent and weekly performance of 144.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 139.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 238.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 182.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 22236822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IMGN stock. On March 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IMGN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

IMGN stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 144.34. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 238.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.35 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,597 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,853,958, which is approximately 0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,016,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.27 million in IMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $230.58 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 19.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 30,319,791 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 35,003,476 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 131,858,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,181,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,460,063 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,520,974 shares during the same period.