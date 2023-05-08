ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Is Currently 43.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] gained 43.15% or 1.67 points to close at $5.54 with a heavy trading volume of 20169560 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that National Multicenter Trial Opens to Study ImmunityBio’s Tri-Ad5 Cancer Vaccines Plus N-803 to Prevent Cancer in People with Lynch Syndrome.

The Phase 2b cancer vaccine trial will study a multiple vaccination approach called ‘Tri-Ad5’ that uses three ImmunityBio vaccines in combination with the company’s IL-15 superagonist N-803, to potentially reduce the risk of developing colorectal and other cancers in patients with hereditary Lynch syndrome.

An estimated 1 in every 300 people may be carriers of a mutation in a gene associated with Lynch syndrome1. People with this syndrome are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at a younger age and are at increased risk of developing multiple types of cancers during their lifetime.

It opened the trading session at $4.14, the shares rose to $6.00 and dropped to $4.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBRX points out that the company has recorded 3.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -357.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, IBRX reached to a volume of 20169560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8434.93.

Trading performance analysis for IBRX stock

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.86. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 231.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.45 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]

There are presently around $294 million, or 10.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,255,246, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 72.71% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 7,609,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.16 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.89 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 12.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 16,999,661 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,292,338 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 32,865,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,157,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,234,809 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,186 shares during the same period.