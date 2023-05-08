Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] fell -24.73% so far this year. What now?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ: IEP] surged by $8.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.88 during the day while it closed the day at $38.12. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Icahn Enterprises issues statement.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) (“IEP” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement:.

“We would like to reassure our long-term unitholders that the market disruption caused by the self-serving Hindenburg report does not affect IEP’s liquidity. We would normally wait for the earnings call but, due to the many inquiries we have received, we are announcing now our intention to declare a distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with the election to receive either cash or additional depositary units. I as usual will elect to take the distribution in units. The fundamentals of our business, and our belief in the activist paradigm that has served us well for decades, remain unchanged. We obviously disagree with the inflammatory assertions in the Hindenburg report and intend to respond at length – and to vigorously defend IEP and its unitholders. As we stated previously, we believe that IEP’s performance will speak for itself over the long term as it always has,” stated Carl Icahn, Chairman of the Board of Icahn Enterprises.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock has also loss -24.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IEP stock has declined by -29.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.87% and lost -24.73% year-on date.

The market cap for IEP stock reached $10.64 billion, with 340.00 million shares outstanding and 336.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, IEP reached a trading volume of 10836677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEP shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $52 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2016, representing the official price target for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $93, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on IEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icahn Enterprises L.P. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.94. With this latest performance, IEP shares dropped by -27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.92 for Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.62, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.24.

Return on Total Capital for IEP is now 4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.88. Additionally, IEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] managed to generate an average of -$8,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

There are presently around $11,642 million, or 86.90% of IEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEP stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 299,997,624, which is approximately 3.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 837,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.93 million in IEP stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.05 million in IEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Icahn Enterprises L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ:IEP] by around 12,726,030 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 594,993 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 292,035,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,356,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,145 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 481,514 shares during the same period.