Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is -30.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] price surged by 4.34 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE BARCLAYS AMERICAS SELECT FRANCHISE CONFERENCE.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 4:45 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.ir.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

A sum of 28396954 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.90M shares. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares reached a high of $9.96 and dropped to a low of $9.52 until finishing in the latest session at $9.85.

The one-year HBAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.52. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 15.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.07.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

HBAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,447 million, or 83.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,503,604, which is approximately 1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,933,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $747.69 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 47,390,845 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 52,415,551 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,062,289,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,096,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,361,722 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 19,259,195 shares during the same period.