Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] moved up 4.10: Why It’s Important

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] gained 4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.27 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Appointment of Steven P. Coen as Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Coen brings over 30 years of public accounting and corporate finance leadership experience, most recently as Corporate Vice President and Corporate Controller at Charles River Laboratories.

Marie Fallon to step down as CAO effective May 15, 2023.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 billion with the latest information. DNA stock price has been found in the range of $1.22 to $1.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.95M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 13544799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2870, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1235 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 44.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $1,302 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 242,868,260, which is approximately -0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,756,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.24 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.93 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 95,111,117 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 65,407,816 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 864,990,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,509,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,500,257 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 12,774,883 shares during the same period.