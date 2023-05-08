fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -15.52% YTD: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.6399 during the day while it closed the day at $1.47. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fubo Exceeded Q1 2023 Guidance for North America With $316.5 Million Total Revenue and 1.285 Million Paid Subscribers, Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance; Reaffirms Expected 2025 Profitability Timeline.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Fubo’s North American streaming business exceeded guidance, posting double digit year-over-year (YoY) growth in total revenue ($316.5 million, up 34% YoY) and paid subscribers (1.285 million, up 22% YoY). The company is also raising full year subscriber guidance to 1.550 million-1.570 million subscribers (representing 8% YoY growth at the midpoint) and total revenue guidance to $1.235 billion-$1.265 billion (representing 27% YoY growth at the midpoint) in North America.

The company delivered ad revenue of $22.5 million in the quarter, remaining flat YoY against continued pressure on the advertising market. Fubo expects a reacceleration of growth in the second quarter.

fuboTV Inc. stock has also gained 28.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has declined by -49.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.51% and lost -15.52% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $234.91 million, with 291.85 million shares outstanding and 282.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.70M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 58400365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 7.50 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.95. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2956, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6679 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,574,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.46 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 1.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 16,193,769 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 10,588,591 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 51,194,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,976,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,444,053 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,010,424 shares during the same period.