For SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.17%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM that SoFi Launches “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence” To Help Women Get Their Money Right.

SoFi Survey Reveals Majority of Women Report Finances Impact Their Mental Health and Are Not Comfortable With The Amount They Currently Have in Savings, Highlighting The Need For Financial Education Resources.

Nearly two thirds of women (65%) report that personal finances impact their mental health a lot or somewhat, according to a new survey conducted by SoFi, the digital personal finance company and all-in-one app. And nearly two thirds (65%) disclosed they are not comfortable with the amount of money currently in their savings account. To help women get their money right and do so with confidence, SoFi is teaming up with investor and entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso to launch “Making Money On Your Money: Sophia Amoruso’s Guide to Financial Independence.”.

Over the last 12 months, SOFI stock dropped by -27.73%. The one-year SoFi Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.2. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.61 billion, with 923.18 million shares outstanding and 871.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.57M shares, SOFI stock reached a trading volume of 40734640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.17. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.72. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,744 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,270,315, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,647,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.94 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $160.75 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 52,441,747 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 34,839,557 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 250,632,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,914,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,888,161 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,783,114 shares during the same period.