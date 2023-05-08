Fisker Inc. [FSR] is -14.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM that Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV.

The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark.

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model.

A sum of 9691601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.24M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $6.29 and dropped to a low of $5.63 until finishing in the latest session at $6.22.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.19. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6406.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $628 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.25 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.89 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 25,898,933 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,040,820 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 66,014,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,954,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,930,632 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,187,481 shares during the same period.