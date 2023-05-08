First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $25

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $10.94 on 05/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.28, while the highest price level was $11.08. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TD Bank and First Horizon Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement.

TD Bank Is Unable to Obtain Timetable for Regulatory Approvals for Reasons Unrelated to First Horizon.

TD Bank Group (TSX and NYSE: TD) (“TD”) and First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (“First Horizon” or “the Company”) today announced that they have entered into a mutual agreement to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, originally announced on February 28, 2022. TD informed First Horizon that TD does not have a timetable for regulatory approvals to be obtained for reasons unrelated to First Horizon. Because there is uncertainty as to when and if these regulatory approvals can be obtained, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.35 percent and weekly performance of -37.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.20M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 45310789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $18.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FHN shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.66. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -37.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.68 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $119,332 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,628 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,686,563, which is approximately 35.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,990,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.65 million in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $220.93 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 8.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 71,298,816 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 53,330,512 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 298,417,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,046,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,589,959 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,920,788 shares during the same period.