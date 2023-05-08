Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -17.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 5.97%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Faraday Future Appoints Rich Schmidt as New Vice President of Manufacturing.

Rich Schmidt brings 35 years of automotive industry manufacturing experience to the growing Company as it moves forward with production of its FF 91 luxury EV.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today its new Vice President of Manufacturing, Rich Schmidt. Rich will be responsible for leading all facets of FF’s production and manufacturing, focusing on the Hanford, CA manufacturing plant, FF ieFactory California. He will oversee the continued development, component tooling, and hiring related to the production of the FF 91.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is now -17.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2587 and lowest of $0.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.85, which means current price is +62.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.60M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 112009354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.65. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3535, while it was recorded at 0.1895 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7817 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $12 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,487,985, which is approximately 77.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,127,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in FFIE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.94 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 82.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 20,632,452 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 22,847,441 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 7,805,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,285,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,744 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 16,456,488 shares during the same period.