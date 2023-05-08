Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] moved down -12.43: Why It’s Important

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] price plunged by -12.43 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

A sum of 9234084 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.75M shares. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1275 and dropped to a low of $0.1012 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.31. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1586, while it was recorded at 0.1357 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3050 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 22.95% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 317,598 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 573,395 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,084,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,750 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 534,010 shares during the same period.