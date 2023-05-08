Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $49

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM that Comcast Corporation and Sky Limited Announce Pricing Terms of Offers to Purchase Certain of their Outstanding Senior Debt Securities.

Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.700% Notes due 2024 (the “3.700% Notes”) and any and all of its outstanding 3.375% Notes due 2025 (the “3.375% Notes”) and Sky Limited, a subsidiary of Comcast (“Sky” and, together with Comcast, the “Issuers”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “3.750% Notes” and, together with the 3.375% Notes and the 3.700% Notes, the “Fixed Rate Notes”).

As previously announced, Comcast is also offering $1,006 per $1,000 principal amount of its outstanding Floating Rate Notes due 2024 (the “Floating Rate Notes” and, together with the Fixed Rate Notes, the “Notes”) validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to Comcast’s cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding Floating Rate Notes.

A sum of 18930875 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.45M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $40.63 and dropped to a low of $39.85 until finishing in the latest session at $40.43.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $44.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $36 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.52, while it was recorded at 40.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.42%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143,369 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.24 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.21 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,086 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 133,033,068 shares. Additionally, 1,064 investors decreased positions by around 188,033,916 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 3,225,041,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,546,108,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,673,771 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 40,778,837 shares during the same period.