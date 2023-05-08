Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Stock trading around $14.93 per share: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.93%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs New 4-Year Labor Agreement Ratified by the IAM Represented Employees at Middletown Works.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 at its Middletown Works steelmaking plant ratified a new 4-year labor agreement. The new agreement is effective on May 15, 2023, and covers approximately 2,100 hourly employees.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs said, “We are pleased to have concluded the process of negotiating and implementing a new labor agreement at Middletown Works. The agreement just ratified by our union represented employees is fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees and for the company. Middletown Works is a very important producer of automotive-grade steels, and one of the steel mills Cleveland-Cliffs relies upon in order to continue to be – among all steel companies in North America – the undisputed leader as a supplier of steel to the automotive industry. We thank all the members of the IAM and Cleveland-Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach this agreement.”.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock dropped by -44.72%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.1. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.34 billion, with 515.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 9242603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru's Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13.60 to $26, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.94, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.35. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $49,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,066 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,412,072, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,252,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $750.26 million in CLF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $346.56 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 12.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 30,614,387 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 31,153,270 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 277,518,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,285,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,420,659 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,054,182 shares during the same period.