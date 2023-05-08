Citigroup slashes price target on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] – find out why.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price surged by 7.55 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Lumen Technologies reports first quarter 2023 results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Drove Business product Grow revenue of $1.128 billion for the first quarter 2023, compared to Grow revenue of $1.091 billion for the fourth quarter 2022. These results showed a significant improvement from the first quarter 2022 when considering the impacts of our divested businesses.

A sum of 15805980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.97M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.29 and dropped to a low of $2.13 until finishing in the latest session at $2.28.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.1. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,747 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,857,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.51 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $122.88 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 137,931,586 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 195,025,566 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 433,144,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,101,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,458,380 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 50,004,544 shares during the same period.