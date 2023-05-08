Citigroup lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] gained 18.33% or 9.02 points to close at $58.24 with a heavy trading volume of 25485274 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Victory Square Technologies Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results & 2022 Recap.

It opened the trading session at $54.045, the shares rose to $58.58 and dropped to $53.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COIN points out that the company has recorded -4.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.63M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 25485274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $70.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Underperform rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.32.

Trading performance analysis for COIN stock

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.73, while it was recorded at 51.48 for the last single week of trading, and 60.99 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $7,148 million, or 59.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,180,856, which is approximately 3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,776,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $685.84 million in COIN stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., currently with $632.74 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 20,272,265 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 9,131,283 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 93,328,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,731,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,282,334 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,509,046 shares during the same period.