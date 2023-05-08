Braskem S.A. [BAK] Stock trading around $9.17 per share: What’s Next?

Braskem S.A. [NYSE: BAK] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 20.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.17. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM that Diversified portfolio of products, operations in Brazil and abroad lead Braskem to a good result in 2022.

Registered Recurring EBITDA was R$10.6 billion and cash generation was R$3.3 billion.

BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world’s leading biopolymers producer, presents its 4Q22 Earnings Release.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10690976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Braskem S.A. stands at 15.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.22%.

The market cap for BAK stock reached $3.08 billion, with 398.27 million shares outstanding and 101.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 706.53K shares, BAK reached a trading volume of 10690976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Braskem S.A. [BAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAK shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Braskem S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Braskem S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braskem S.A. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BAK stock performed recently?

Braskem S.A. [BAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, BAK shares gained by 18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Braskem S.A. [BAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Braskem S.A. [BAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braskem S.A. [BAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Braskem S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37.

Braskem S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Braskem S.A. [BAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braskem S.A. go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Braskem S.A. [BAK]

There are presently around $28 million, or 1.60% of BAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 637,554, which is approximately -3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 77.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 622,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.71 million in BAK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.53 million in BAK stock with ownership of nearly -32.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Braskem S.A. [NYSE:BAK] by around 703,925 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 432,787 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,865,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,002,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,525 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 182,840 shares during the same period.