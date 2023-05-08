Barclays lifts Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.55%.

Over the last 12 months, LYG stock dropped by -0.43%. The one-year Lloyds Banking Group plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.96. The average equity rating for LYG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $37.58 billion, with 16.45 billion shares outstanding and 16.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.88M shares, LYG stock reached a trading volume of 15562579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

LYG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lloyds Banking Group plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.28. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $84,594 per employee.

LYG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $869 million, or 2.70% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 35,079,795, which is approximately 10.907% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,160,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.98 million in LYG stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $63.59 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 91.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 47,327,751 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 35,548,331 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 293,102,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,978,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,358,935 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 537,323 shares during the same period.