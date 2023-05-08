Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $88.33 billion, down -16.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 2.67 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Bank of America Awards Negro Leagues Baseball Museum $1M Grant for New Facility.

New Museum Will Further Tell the Powerful Stories of the Negro Leagues Baseball Players.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) today announced it has been awarded a $1 million grant from Bank of America in support of the museum’s $25 million capital campaign to build a new 30,000 square-foot facility. This funding will enable the NLBM to provide the latest state of the art technology that will be used to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity through the lens of America’s unsung baseball heroes who overcame tremendous social adversity to play baseball. The announcement was made at the NLBM with bank and museum officials alongside Congressman Emanuel Cleaver; Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas; Frank White, Jr., Jackson County Executive; Kathy Nelson, President & CEO, Kansas City Sports Commission and John Sherman, Chairman & CEO Kansas City Royals.

A sum of 50002052 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.76M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $27.89 and dropped to a low of $27.47 until finishing in the latest session at $27.71.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.17. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $36.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $34 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $47, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on BAC stock. On April 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 134.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 33.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155,792 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.84 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.07 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,332 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 217,806,846 shares. Additionally, 1,235 investors decreased positions by around 211,172,001 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 5,193,233,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,622,212,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,722,173 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 22,530,372 shares during the same period.