B. Riley Securities lifts Minim Inc. [MINM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Minim Inc. [NASDAQ: MINM] gained 61.05% or 1.74 points to close at $4.59 with a heavy trading volume of 27374015 shares. The company report on April 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Minim Announces CEO Transition.

Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Chairman of Minim, commented, “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mehul for his service and contributions to Minim and wish him well in his next chapter.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.20, the shares rose to $8.18 and dropped to $2.9101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MINM points out that the company has recorded -16.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -155.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 558.88K shares, MINM reached to a volume of 27374015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Minim Inc. [MINM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for MINM stock

Minim Inc. [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.80. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 103.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Minim Inc. [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Minim Inc. [MINM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc. [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. Minim Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.47.

Minim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Minim Inc. [MINM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of MINM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 62,615, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., holding 62,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in MINM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in MINM stock with ownership of nearly -9.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Minim Inc. [NASDAQ:MINM] by around 66,871 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 20,851 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 78,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MINM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,707 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 16,670 shares during the same period.