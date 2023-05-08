AT&T Inc. [T] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $21

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] gained 1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $17.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Tutor Perini Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Solid operating cash flow of $21.3 million in Q1 2023.

AT&T Inc. represents 7.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.89 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $16.88 to $17.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.72M shares, T reached a trading volume of 23686442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $17 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Underperform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 21.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 18.26 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -0.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $66,197 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 606,925,483, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,142,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.93 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.89 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,250 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 234,972,099 shares. Additionally, 1,138 investors decreased positions by around 167,071,481 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 3,462,342,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,864,385,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,162,662 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 27,602,405 shares during the same period.