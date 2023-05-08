American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 9.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 2.66% or 0.36 points to close at $13.87 with a heavy trading volume of 20601642 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) invites its stockholders, team members and other interested parties to attend its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. CT. Anyone can attend the annual meeting via the internet by registering in advance or on the day of the meeting at proxydocs.com/AAL and clicking the button labeled, “Register Here.”.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Stockholders can submit questions on the day of the meeting in real-time in writing through the virtual annual meeting website. Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting, prior to 4 p.m. CT on May 9, 2023, after registering at the above website. Others wishing to attend the virtual annual meeting may do so as a guest in listen-only mode.

It opened the trading session at $13.73, the shares rose to $13.95 and dropped to $13.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded 2.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.36M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 20601642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.26, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 14.26 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,904 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.43 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $494.11 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,804,468 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 38,878,379 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 278,856,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,539,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,166,955 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,487,497 shares during the same period.