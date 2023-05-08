Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Revenue clocked in at $524.90 billion, up 25.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $1.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $105.76 during the day while it closed the day at $105.65. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Amazon Business kicks off its Small Business Month with Small Business Grants Designed to Spur Innovation and Growth.

Investment from Amazon comes as small businesses report saving money and staying within budget as top purchasing priorities, according to new poll data.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)–Today, Amazon Business, the Amazon business procurement storefront, kicked off its second annual Small Business Month with the announcement of its 2023 Small Business Grants, designed to spur innovation and support the growth of small businesses that are driving impact in their local communities. Amazon Business also released findings from a new poll of small-business decision-makers, which paint a picture of optimism and resilience in the face of a challenging economic climate.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also gained 0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has inclined by 2.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.69% and gained 25.78% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1067.08 billion, with 10.25 billion shares outstanding and 9.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.51M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 56837652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $133.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $119 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $125, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On April 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 135 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.69, while it was recorded at 103.80 for the last single week of trading, and 106.53 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $628,573 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.84 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.53 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,190 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 315,084,570 shares. Additionally, 1,881 investors decreased positions by around 362,296,403 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 5,271,913,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,949,294,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,220,379 shares, while 199 institutional investors sold positions of 42,017,473 shares during the same period.