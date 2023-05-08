Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $130

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] traded at a high on 05/05/23, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.22. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2023 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 18, 2023.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:English: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030391-nl9h5r.html Chinese: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030392-8esjhx.html.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17483834 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $213.44 billion, with 2.60 billion shares outstanding and 2.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.65M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 17483834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $145.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.31.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.54, while it was recorded at 82.58 for the last single week of trading, and 90.08 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.62. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $30,774 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 21,580,636, which is approximately -13.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,278,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.16 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -1.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 62,720,504 shares. Additionally, 575 investors decreased positions by around 65,842,559 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 241,230,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,793,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,141,146 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 18,068,079 shares during the same period.