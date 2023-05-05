Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Stock trading around $178.47 per share: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] jumped around 0.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $178.47 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Zoetis Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports Revenue of $2.0 Billion, Growing 1%, and Net Income of $552 Million, or $1.19 per Diluted Share, Decreasing 7% and 6%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for First Quarter 2023.

Delivers 4% Operational Growth in Revenue and a 3% Operational Decline in Adjusted Net Income for First Quarter 2023.

Zoetis Inc. stock is now 21.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTS Stock saw the intraday high of $182.755 and lowest of $167.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.80, which means current price is +26.11% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 3592098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $214.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 114.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.35, while it was recorded at 177.69 for the last single week of trading, and 160.38 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.87%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $75,800 million, or 94.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,083,985, which is approximately -2.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,850,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.53 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 742 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 25,743,087 shares. Additionally, 701 investors decreased positions by around 24,247,655 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 376,500,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,490,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,682,358 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,619,361 shares during the same period.