ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell -4.89% so far this year. What now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -2.10% or -0.35 points to close at $16.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3088972 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ZIM to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Monday, May 22, 2023.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 22, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-243-7669 (toll free) or +1-561-771-1427; Israel +972-3-915-5970, UK/international +44-1-612-508-206. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $16.62, the shares rose to $16.74 and dropped to $16.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIM points out that the company has recorded -34.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 3088972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $17.60 to $30.40. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26.50 to $15, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.07, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $609 million, or 38.80% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,544,662, which is approximately 5.455% of the company’s market cap and around 21.93% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,206,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.55 million in ZIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $45.94 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -8.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 9,787,162 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,720,223 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 12,972,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,479,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,293,939 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,729 shares during the same period.