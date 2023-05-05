X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $3

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] closed the trading session at $1.54 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.63. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:05 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Company to host webinar event on May 16th presenting new clinical data from the4WHIM Phase 3 trial; oral presentation to follow on May 21st at the 2023Clinical Immunology Society (CIS) Annual Meeting.

U.S. NDA submission of mavorixafor for WHIM syndrome on track for early 2H 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.09 percent and weekly performance of 1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, XFOR reached to a volume of 4465284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 85.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0625, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2470 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 90.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.37 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8.61 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 25,621,757 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 7,773,603 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,737,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,132,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,706,706 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,528,372 shares during the same period.