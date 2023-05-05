why The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.15

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] gained 0.95% or 0.57 points to close at $60.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4913162 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Media Advisory – TD Bank Group to release second quarter financial results.

TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”) will release its second quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Financial results will be issued in a press release at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available live via TD’s website at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes. The call and audio webcast will feature presentations by TD executives on the Bank’s financial results for the second quarter, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

It opened the trading session at $60.75, the shares rose to $61.39 and dropped to $59.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TD points out that the company has recorded -6.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, TD reached to a volume of 4913162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $75.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 307.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.79, while it was recorded at 60.15 for the last single week of trading, and 64.29 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 10.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $56,693 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,151,533, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 89,044,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.12 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 34,336,929 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 31,074,060 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 883,259,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,670,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,117,906 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,140,061 shares during the same period.