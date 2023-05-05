why Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.49

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] loss -2.37% or -0.15 points to close at $6.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3328097 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Fate Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

Dose Escalation Ongoing in Landmark Phase 1 Study of FT819 CD19-targeted 1XX CAR T-cell Program; Interim Clinical Data Demonstrated Favorable Safety Profile and Complete Responses in Aggressive Large B-cell Lymphoma.

FT576 BCMA-targeted CAR NK Cell Program Accruing Patients in Multi-dose Escalation Cohorts for Multiple Myeloma; Initial Translational Data Support Potential of Combination Regimen to Induce Differentiated Immune Reconstitution Profile and Extend FT576 Functional Persistence.

It opened the trading session at $6.00, the shares rose to $6.60 and dropped to $5.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FATE points out that the company has recorded -70.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, FATE reached to a volume of 3328097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $8.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $115 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 46 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]

There are presently around $627 million, or 106.35% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,726,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.47 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.39 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 2.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 19,743,423 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,741,597 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 59,657,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,142,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,903 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 10,101,521 shares during the same period.