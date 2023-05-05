why DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.79

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -8.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.26. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 3, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6660788 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DHT Holdings Inc. stands at 5.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $1.35 billion, with 162.99 million shares outstanding and 134.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 6660788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DHT stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DHT shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has DHT stock performed recently?

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $979 million, or 59.80% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,397,995, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 12,778,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.39 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.67 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 23,897,767 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 7,606,704 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 76,905,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,410,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,360 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,688 shares during the same period.