why CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.33

CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: CVBF] slipped around -1.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.96 at the close of the session, down -8.84%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM that CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Net Earnings of $59.3 million, or $0.42 per share.

CVB Financial Corp. stock is now -53.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVBF Stock saw the intraday high of $12.58 and lowest of $11.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.25, which means current price is +2.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CVBF reached a trading volume of 3391186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVBF shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for CVB Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price from $22 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for CVB Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CVBF stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CVBF shares from 20 to 20.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVB Financial Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVBF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66.

How has CVBF stock performed recently?

CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.84. With this latest performance, CVBF shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.88 for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.26 for the last 200 days.

CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.02. CVB Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.63.

Return on Total Capital for CVBF is now 10.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.34. Additionally, CVBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF] managed to generate an average of $219,611 per employee.

Earnings analysis for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVB Financial Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CVB Financial Corp. [CVBF]

There are presently around $1,355 million, or 74.20% of CVBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,889,643, which is approximately -3.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,503,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.41 million in CVBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.95 million in CVBF stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVB Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in CVB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:CVBF] by around 6,247,956 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 3,680,721 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 93,350,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,279,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVBF stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,439 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 600,911 shares during the same period.