why Amedisys Inc. [AMED] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.36

Amedisys Inc. [NASDAQ: AMED] closed the trading session at $80.47 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.49, while the highest price level was $81.43. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM that AMEDISYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2023 GUIDANCE.

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.67 percent and weekly performance of 1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 424.72K shares, AMED reached to a volume of 4681406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amedisys Inc. [AMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMED shares is $104.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Amedisys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Amedisys Inc. stock. On August 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMED shares from 145 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amedisys Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMED in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AMED stock trade performance evaluation

Amedisys Inc. [AMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, AMED shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Amedisys Inc. [AMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.42, while it was recorded at 79.36 for the last single week of trading, and 95.20 for the last 200 days.

Amedisys Inc. [AMED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amedisys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amedisys Inc. [AMED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amedisys Inc. go to -3.65%.

Amedisys Inc. [AMED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,448 million, or 98.14% of AMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,106,721, which is approximately 3.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,128,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.99 million in AMED stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $220.39 million in AMED stock with ownership of nearly 7.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Amedisys Inc. [NASDAQ:AMED] by around 3,703,171 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 3,633,819 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 23,795,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,132,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMED stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,052 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,007,472 shares during the same period.