WestRock Company [WRK] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $40

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM that WestRock Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results; Transformation Progressing Well.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 6860820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. WestRock Company shares reached a high of $29.89 and dropped to a low of $28.14 until finishing in the latest session at $28.34.

The one-year WRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.04. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $37.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $34 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WRK shares from 53 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.00, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 34.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.81. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $18,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to -13.28%.

WestRock Company [WRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,338 million, or 90.60% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,927,175, which is approximately 1.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,208,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.62 million in WRK stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $366.65 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly 27.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 19,532,068 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 17,961,705 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 181,798,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,292,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,224,512 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,593,973 shares during the same period.