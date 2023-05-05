Wall Street Analyst Initiated Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] slipped around -0.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.84 at the close of the session, down -6.23%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Xerox Releases First-Quarter Results.

Balanced execution drives growth in revenue and profitability.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock is now -5.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRX Stock saw the intraday high of $14.65 and lowest of $13.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.40, which means current price is +3.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3462444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.88%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

There are presently around $1,864 million, or 84.50% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,245,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,336,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.61 million in XRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.6 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly 5.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 7,051,803 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 7,755,776 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 111,503,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,311,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,157,246 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,967,936 shares during the same period.