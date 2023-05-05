Wall Street Analyst Initiated Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.47%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM that Physicians Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Announces $85.6 Million of First Quarter Investments and Commitments.

Announces $0.04 Net Income per Share and $0.24 Normalized FFO per Share for the First Quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock dropped by -16.51%. The one-year Physicians Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.40 billion, with 229.16 million shares outstanding and 226.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 3204827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 374.05.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 15.31 for the last 200 days.

DOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -14.85%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,174 million, or 96.10% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,748,352, which is approximately 0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,077,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.9 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $176.57 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 16,129,178 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 12,234,182 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 188,447,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,810,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,288 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,471,459 shares during the same period.