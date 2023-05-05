Wall Street Analyst Initiated Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] slipped around -1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.52 at the close of the session, down -9.02%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM that EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 1st QUARTER 2023.

EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its first Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Embraer S.A. stock is now 23.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERJ Stock saw the intraday high of $14.53 and lowest of $13.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.75, which means current price is +29.25% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ERJ reached a trading volume of 4222806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $20.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ERJ stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ERJ shares from 16 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ERJ stock performed recently?

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.75. With this latest performance, ERJ shares dropped by -17.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 38.90% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 15,719,281, which is approximately -17.421% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 3,878,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.64 million in ERJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $57.41 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 10,955,820 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,788,142 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 45,836,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,580,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,812,635 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,979 shares during the same period.