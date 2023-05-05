Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] loss -8.64% on the last trading session, reaching $57.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ceridian Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Dayforce recurring revenue up 43.8% year-over-year, or 46.0% on a constant currency basis.

Total revenue of $370.6 million, up 26.4% year-over-year, or 29.3% on a constant currency basis.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. represents 153.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.78 billion with the latest information. CDAY stock price has been found in the range of $57.07 to $62.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 3735213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $84.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $54 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 78.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CDAY stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.81 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.85, while it was recorded at 62.39 for the last single week of trading, and 65.13 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.89.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.49. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$8,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 37.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $10,456 million, or 110.00% of CDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,691,635, which is approximately 17.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 18,469,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 1.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 13,160,774 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 7,498,378 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 146,348,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,007,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,845,200 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,108,524 shares during the same period.