Wall Street Analyst Initiated 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. What else is Wall St. saying

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 10x Genomics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 3045829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 885.04K shares. 10x Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $56.22 and dropped to a low of $51.66 until finishing in the latest session at $54.70.

The one-year TXG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.81. The average equity rating for TXG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $53.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TXG stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXG shares from 55 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

TXG Stock Performance Analysis:

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.82, while it was recorded at 53.04 for the last single week of trading, and 40.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 10x Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,776 million, or 90.30% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,319,696, which is approximately -1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,753,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.71 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $454.68 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 1.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 7,691,652 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 4,973,594 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 75,781,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,446,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,774,906 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 484,886 shares during the same period.