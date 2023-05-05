Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] plunged by -$13.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $74.00 during the day while it closed the day at $68.29. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

System-wide same store sales increased 9.9%.

Ended first quarter with total membership of more than 18.1 million.

Planet Fitness Inc. stock has also loss -16.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLNT stock has declined by -18.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.26% and lost -13.34% year-on date.

The market cap for PLNT stock reached $6.03 billion, with 83.42 million shares outstanding and 81.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.23K shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 5929814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $95.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $73 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

PLNT stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.77. With this latest performance, PLNT shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.96, while it was recorded at 79.75 for the last single week of trading, and 74.42 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.56 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $35,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,187 million, or 106.53% of PLNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,452,839, which is approximately -3.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,677,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $626.09 million in PLNT stocks shares; and SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $567.33 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 8,113,598 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 7,503,822 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 72,510,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,127,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,209 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,946 shares during the same period.