VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Is Currently -7.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, down -7.71%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Vistagen Presents New Fasedienol (PH94B) Research at 2023 Anxiety and Depression Association of America Conference.

Results from new study further support that fasedienol acts locally in the nasal passages and does not require systemic uptake or direct activity on neurons in the brain to achieve fast-acting anti-anxiety effects.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced new data, presented at the 2023 Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference in Washington, D.C., that further supporting the proposed mechanism of action (MOA) of fasedienol (PH94B), the Company’s rapid-onset investigational pherine nasal spray in Phase 3 development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Findings from the study demonstrate local metabolism and clearance of fasedienol from the nasal passages. This discovery of the local nasal clearance of fasedienol may explain prior research findings that fasedienol is absent from systemic circulation and from the brain after intranasal administration, contributing to its favorable safety profile in all clinical studies to date, which studies have involved over 30,000 doses of fasedienol administered to adults with SAD.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 21.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1376 and lowest of $0.1205 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.46, which means current price is +21.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 5012821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1447, while it was recorded at 0.1359 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1627 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,267,968, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,162,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.69 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,905,013 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 17,675,572 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,706,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,286,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 741,129 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,115,033 shares during the same period.