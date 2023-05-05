UBS slashes price target on Old National Bancorp [ONB] – find out why.

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -3.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.16. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Old National’s 1st Quarter Results Supported by Strong Deposit Franchise, Ample Liquidity, Stable Credit and Expense Discipline.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q23 net income applicable to common shares of $142.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.49; $159.1 million and $0.54 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3694984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Old National Bancorp stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for ONB stock reached $3.56 billion, with 291.19 million shares outstanding and 289.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, ONB reached a trading volume of 3694984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Old National Bancorp [ONB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONB stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ONB shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36.

How has ONB stock performed recently?

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.46. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.76. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.30.

Return on Total Capital for ONB is now 5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.06. Additionally, ONB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] managed to generate an average of $107,962 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Old National Bancorp [ONB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Old National Bancorp [ONB]

There are presently around $2,906 million, or 78.50% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,731,217, which is approximately 4.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,447,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.61 million in ONB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $247.64 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly 10.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 11,474,199 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 12,289,920 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 207,236,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,000,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,156,730 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,490,116 shares during the same period.