UBS slashes price target on Ball Corporation [BALL] – find out why.

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] surged by $7.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $61.13 during the day while it closed the day at $59.26. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Ball Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Highlights.

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of 56 cents vs. $1.37 in 2022; results include impact of 2022 business divestments.

Ball Corporation stock has also gained 12.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BALL stock has declined by -2.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.81% and gained 15.88% year-on date.

The market cap for BALL stock reached $18.47 billion, with 313.84 million shares outstanding and 311.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 5437720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ball Corporation [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $59.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BALL stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BALL shares from 80 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

BALL stock trade performance evaluation

Ball Corporation [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.42, while it was recorded at 54.14 for the last single week of trading, and 55.15 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 3.10%.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,124 million, or 86.90% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,462,609, which is approximately 1.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,368,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in BALL stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly 16.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 20,859,204 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 13,972,058 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 235,427,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,258,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,918,665 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,235 shares during the same period.