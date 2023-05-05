UBS slashes price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] – find out why.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] gained 3.47% or 2.21 points to close at $65.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3679432 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:04 AM that AB InBev Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Consistent execution of our strategy drives double-digit top and bottom-line growth.

It opened the trading session at $64.92, the shares rose to $66.32 and dropped to $64.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BUD points out that the company has recorded 29.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, BUD reached to a volume of 3679432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $67.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $70, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BUD stock. On September 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BUD shares from 68 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

Trading performance analysis for BUD stock

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.22, while it was recorded at 64.57 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.98. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $34,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 11.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

There are presently around $6,463 million, or 6.80% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 25,339,671, which is approximately -0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 11,088,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.23 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $614.54 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly 2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 6,144,748 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 14,865,907 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 80,461,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,472,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,771,239 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,665,336 shares during the same period.