Tenaris S.A. [TS] is -23.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.49%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting.

Among other resolutions adopted at the meeting, shareholders acknowledged the Company’s 2022 annual report, containing the consolidated management report and the related management certifications and external auditors’ reports; and the Company’s 2022 annual sustainability report, containing the non-financial statement required by Luxembourg law. The annual general meeting also approved the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the annual accounts as at December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TS stock dropped by -13.63%. The one-year Tenaris S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.54. The average equity rating for TS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.47 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, TS stock reached a trading volume of 3711507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $43.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $35.70 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $43, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on TS stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TS Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, TS shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.96, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaris S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $96,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

TS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to 21.70%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,781 million, or 12.70% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PENDAL GROUP LTD with ownership of 13,392,391, which is approximately -34.07% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,801,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.75 million in TS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $113.37 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 9.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,599,122 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 14,206,143 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 44,412,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,217,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,680,607 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,886 shares during the same period.