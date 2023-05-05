Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] moved down -4.83: Why It’s Important

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -4.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.62. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Synovus announces election of Coca-Cola’s Stacy Apter to its board of directors.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) announces that Vice President, Treasurer and Corporate Finance Stacy Apter with The Coca-Cola Company has joined its board of directors. Apter was elected during the Synovus 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4471827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synovus Financial Corp. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for SNV stock reached $3.85 billion, with 145.47 million shares outstanding and 143.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, SNV reached a trading volume of 4471827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $37.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SNV stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNV shares from 53 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36.

How has SNV stock performed recently?

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.81. With this latest performance, SNV shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.23, while it was recorded at 28.67 for the last single week of trading, and 38.23 for the last 200 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.43. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.49.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.57. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $148,201 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

There are presently around $3,237 million, or 82.30% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,356,589, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,869,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.94 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $279.2 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly -11.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 9,348,016 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 10,922,656 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 95,443,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,713,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,290,401 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,556,741 shares during the same period.