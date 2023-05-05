Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] moved up 3.52: Why It’s Important

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.175 during the day while it closed the day at $7.93. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sweetgreen, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) (the “Company”), the mission-driven, next generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“I am pleased with our first quarter results. We delivered strong top line sales while reducing losses in the first quarter, which was supported by positive traffic growth. As we continue to gain sales momentum, we see profitability within reach,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have a number of exciting catalysts in the second quarter, including Sweetpass, our loyalty program, and a broader menu, which we believe will positively impact our guest experience and drive positive momentum throughout the balance of the year and beyond.”.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SG stock has declined by -32.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.52% and lost -7.47% year-on date.

The market cap for SG stock reached $849.30 million, with 110.97 million shares outstanding and 94.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 3004789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $21 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SG stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SG shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, SG shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $647 million, or 96.30% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,598,280, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,641,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.54 million in SG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $56.96 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly -42.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sweetgreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 7,686,620 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 19,886,797 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,867,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,441,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282,375 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 8,947,648 shares during the same period.